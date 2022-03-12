The family approves! Shortly after Kim Kardashian and her beau, Pete Davidson, debuted their romance via social media, her siblings offered their support.

“I love this,” sister Khloé Kardashian wrote via Instagram comment on Friday, March 11, on the 41-year-old Skims mogul’s initial post.

Kim, for her part, shared a slideshow of throwback snaps from the pair’s pre-Valentine’s Day celebration earlier on Friday. She captioned her social media upload, “Whose car we gonna take?!” The caption was inspired by Ben Affleck’s 2010 movie The Town, which the Selfish author included a screenshot of in her slideshow.

In one photo, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star laid his head in his girlfriend’s lap before posting for a candid selfie together. In addition to the 37-year-old Good American cofounder, other members of the Kardashian-Jenner squad couldn’t help but “like” her post. Mom Kris Jenner and sister Kylie Jenner both double-tapped the snap, while Scott Disick added his own comment.

“The town,” the Talentless founder, 38, replied, paying homage to the inspiration behind Kim’s caption.

The KKW Beauty entrepreneur and the King of Staten Island actor were first linked in October 2021 after the twosome reconnected — and shared an onscreen kiss — during her SNL hosting debut.

“[Pete] makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in November 2021. “Everything flows well [when they’re together].”

While the couple’s romance has continued to flourish, they’ve kept a relatively low profile. Kim then broke her silence on their connection earlier this week, mentioning if the comedian would appear on her family’s upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians.

“I have not filmed with [Pete],” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Variety in an interview published on Wednesday, March 9. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Kim noted that Hulu viewers will see “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know,” revealing she is “definitely open” to mentioning Davidson on the reality TV show.

Kim’s relationship with the Meet Cute actor came shortly after she filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West in February 2021. (Kim and the rapper, 44, were married for nearly seven years and share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.) Amid the legal proceedings, Kim was declared legally single earlier this month.

The Yeezy designer, for his part, has been less than thrilled by the reality TV star’s blossoming romance. West continued to publicly diss Davidson in a series of since-deleted, scathing Instagram messages. Most recently, he included a cartoon version of the SNL comic being buried alive in his “Eazy” music video this month.

“Pete is trying to make out like he finds Kanye’s pranks hilarious, but nobody really believes him,” a second insider told Us in March, noting that Davidson is trying to “downplay the impact” of the music video. “He actually feels sorry for the guy, but at the same time, he just wishes he could be left alone.”

Scroll below to see the KarJenners’ reactions to Kim and Davidson’s Instagram debut:

