Feeling the love. The Kardashian-Jenner family goes big for all holidays, and Valentine’s Day 2022 was no different with elaborate flower displays, balloon bouquets and designer gifts.

Though Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West one year ago after nearly seven years of marriage, the rapper, 44, seemingly sent his estranged wife a truck full of flowers.

“MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹” he captioned a photo of a truck bearing the same slogan via Instagram on Monday, February 14. The bed of the vehicle was overflowing with flowers and he tagged his estranged spouse in the post.

The KKW Beauty founder — who shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with the “Donda” performer — was in New York with boyfriend Pete Davidson for an early Valentine’s Day celebration on Saturday, February 12. West shared a snap from her date night, cropping out the 28-year-old’s head.

“I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM[.] I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE,” the Yeezy designer wrote via Instagram on Monday. “IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY … I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER.”

Davidson is “taking the mature route” and “staying far away from Kanye,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday. “He’s not afraid of [Kanye] — he just doesn’t want to get involved in the divorce drama.”

Kardashian, 41, has not yet responded to West’s apparent gift, opting to keep her Valentine’s Day promotional, modeling a Skims bikini for followers.

Her siblings had a less dramatic Valentine’s. Kylie Jenner, who welcomed her son, Wolf, with Travis Scott earlier this month, showed off her elaborate decorations. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, had soft pink and white flower displays throughout her home. A large pink bear statue served as a visual centerpiece.

While the Kardashian-Jenner clan always show off their Christmas Gingerbread Houses, they showed off smaller editions decorated for Valentine’s Day via their respective Instagram Stories. Kylie’s pink and red confection showed a family of four, representing her, the 30-year-old rapper, daughter Stormi, 4, and newborn son Wolf.

Kourtney Kardashian, who got engaged to Travis Barker in October 2021, showed off a similar sugary house, but the 42-year-old needed more space for her big family. In addition to the couple, the Poosh founder’s kids with ex Scott Disick, son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7, were represented alongside Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler‘s children. The names of Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, were included in addition to Barker’s stepdaughter, Atiana, 22, whom Moakler shares with Oscar De La Hoya.

While the Blink-182 rocker appeared to shower his fiancée with flowers, he wasn’t the only one to send love on Valentine’s. Mom Kris Jenner sent a Louis Vuitton handbag with a heart-shaped card to her eldest daughter on Monday.

