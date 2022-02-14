Taking the high road. Amid Kanye West‘s public digs at Pete Davidson over his romance with Kim Kardashian, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the comedian isn’t sweating the small stuff.

“Pete is staying far away from Kanye,” the insider shares with Us, noting that Davidson, 28, has been “taking the mature route” in response. “He’s not afraid of him — he just doesn’t want to get involved in the divorce drama.”

The Saturday Night Live star previously referenced the rapper’s outspoken nature after West, 44, appeared on the NBC sketch show in September 2018. Following his support for then-President Donald Trump, Davidson addressed the Yeezy designer’s public political comments.

“Kanye is a genius, but a musical genius. Like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog-eating genius, but I don’t want to hear Joey Chestnut’s opinions about things that aren’t hot dog-related,” the Meet Cute actor said during the “Weekend Update” segment after West’s hosting gig. “Kanye, I know you’re like, ‘This is the real me, I’m off the meds.’ Take ’em. There’s no shame in the medicine game. I’m on them. It’s great.”

More than two years later, Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from West in February 2021 following almost seven years of marriage. The beauty mogul subsequently moved on with Davidson after they worked together on SNL in October 2021.

In the weeks that followed, West raised eyebrows when he publicly claimed that he wanted to reconcile with the reality star.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” he said during an appearance on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” podcast in November 2021. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

Two months later, the record producer rapped about Davidson in a song with the lyrics, “God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” West also took to social media to claim that the Guy Code alum would “never” meet his children.

“HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN,” West, who shares North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post on Sunday, February 13.

At the time, the Grammy award winner shared what appeared to be a text message that he received from Davidson, which read, “As a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children. That’s a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is your [business] and not mine. I do hope [one] day I can meet them and we [can] all be friends.”

According to the source, the New York native “doesn’t care” about West’s posts, adding, “He’s laughing along. Pete’s not even on Instagram so finds it comical that Kanye is posting all this stuff about him.”

Kardashian, however, broke her silence earlier this month when she accused West of “constant attacks” towards her since their split.

“From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive coparenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum noted that divorce is “difficult enough” on their kids without West “trying to control and manipulate our situation” to create more issues for their family.

She concluded: “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!