Keeping up with the congrats! Kylie Jenner’s family members have had the sweetest reaction to her second child’s arrival.

The Kardashians star shared the news on Sunday, February 6 via Instagram. “2/2/22,” the new mother of two, 24, captioned the sweet snap of her newborn baby’s tiny hand with her own. Travis Scott reacted to the post with one blue heart emoji followed by six brown hearts.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that the Life of Kylie alum was pregnant, expecting baby No. 2 with Scott, 30. The Los Angeles native debuted her budding belly via Instagram the following month.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator also showed her positive pregnancy test in September, as well as ultrasound shots. She had her and the rapper’s 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, give one to Kris Jenner to reveal the news.

“Crying all over again,” the talent manager, 66, commented on the social media upload. “What a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!!”

Kim Kardashian wrote that she was “crying” over the news, while Kendall Jenner added, “I can’t handle it.” Khloé Kardashian commented, “Awwww,” and Kourtney Kardashian left prating hands and heart emojis.

Kendall, 26, wasn’t surprised by the news, she told Jimmy Fallon that same month, explaining, “I wasn’t really shocked because I felt like it could happen someday soon, but I was excited. It was very exciting. It’s just a blessing.”

While the Kylie Skin creator kept her first pregnancy under wraps in 2017, she continued showing her Instagram followers her baby bump progress the second time around.

“Growing,” the makeup mogul captioned an October social media upload. The following month, the Kylie Baby creator rocked a leather look for a “date night.”

She and Scott were “closer” than ever before during her second pregnancy, a source exclusively told Us in September of the on-again, off-again couple who began dating in 2017, split in 2019 and have been open about their coparenting relationship ever since.

“The baby has absolutely brought them even closer together,” the insider said at the time. “She is so happy for her family. Travis is beyond thrilled. They both have wanted this for a long time.”

The duo have maintained an “unconventional” relationship, another source explained to Us in August, noting that it “really works for both of them.”

The insider added, “Kylie is such a hands-on mother and loves being one, so she will be the primary caretaker. They’re in a much better place. All of the fighting from the past has simmered.”

Keep scrolling to see Kylie’s siblings reacting to her baby’s arrival.