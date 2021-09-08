So happy for their sibling! Kylie Jenner’s family members sweetly reacted to the makeup mogul’s pregnancy confirmation on Tuesday, September 7.

“Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister,” Kourtney Kardashian commented on her sister’s Instagram reveal.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that the Kylie Cosmetics creator, 24, is expecting her second child with Travis Scott. (The on-again, off-again couple are already the parents of 3-year-old daughter Stormi.)

“She has always wanted another kid close to Stormi’s age,” a source exclusively told Us in August.

Another insider added the following week: “She and Travis have been trying for many months … to get pregnant again. Kylie really wanted her siblings to be close in age because she feels so close to Kendall Jenner and wants that for Stormi.”

Kylie confirmed on Tuesday that she has a little one on the way with an Instagram post captioned, “@travisscott.” In the footage, the reality star showed the rapper, 30, a positive pregnancy test. She subsequently told her mom, Kris Jenner, the news with ultrasound photos and bared her baby bump in a cutout black dress. Stormi adorably kissed her mom’s stomach in the video, exclaiming, “Baby!”

In addition to her family members, the expectant star received many supportive comments from her friends, including Stassi Karanikolaou and Bella Hadid.

“So beautiful. I love you,” the Los Angeles native, 23, wrote, while the model, 24, added, “I can’t. So beautiful. Bawling !!! Best mama. So happy for u.” Bella’s sister, Gigi Hadid, commented, “My heart is bursting for you! Congratulations.”

The Kylie Skin creator became a mom in February 2018 after keeping her pregnancy under wraps. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” the Life of Kylie alum captioned Stormi’s YouTube reveal at the time. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Keep scrolling to see Kim Kardashian, Kendall, 25, and more Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars reacting to Kylie’s news: