Not here for it. After Kanye West raised eyebrows with his “Eazy” music video, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were less than thrilled by the art form.

“Pete is trying to make out like he finds Kanye’s pranks hilarious, but nobody really believes him,” the insider shares with Us, noting that Davidson, 28, is attempting to “downplay the impact” of the video. “He actually feels sorry for the guy, but at the same time, he just wishes he could be left alone.”

According to the insider, the Saturday Night Live star is concerned about “how obsessive and dark” things have become between him and West, 44. Another source revealed that Davidson is “respecting the divorce process” as the rapper continues to diss him on social media.

Kardashian, 41, for her part, is “a lot less forgiving” when it comes to West’s artistic expression. “She was appalled by this stunt and is rapidly losing the little patience she had left at this point,” the first source reveals to Us, adding that the music video felt “twisted” to the reality star.

The second insider pointed out that the Skims founder felt her estranged husband was crossing the line. “She found it really disturbing and is fearful of what could come of it,” the source shares. “She wants to protect Pete just as much as Pete wants to protect her.”

Shortly after Kardashian was declared legally single amid their divorce on March 2, the “Stronger” performer shocked his followers with his new music video. In the “Eazy” clip, West is seen kidnapping, decapitating and then burning a claymation version of Davidson.

“God saved me from this crash / Just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” the Grammy winner raps on the track, while a title card read, “Every one lived happily ever after. Except You Know Who.”

The visual came one year after Kardashian filed for divorce following their 2014 nuptials. The California native, who shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with West, later started dating the New Yorker after they met during her hosting debut on SNL in October 2021.

The Yeezy designer has been vocal about his dislike towards his estranged wife’s new man. Amid his public attempts to win Kardashian back, West stated in February that Davidson would “never” meet their children.

“HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN,” West wrote in one of his since-deleted Instagram posts.

At the time, West also shared an alleged text message from the KKW Beauty founder which read, “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault.”

The Atlanta-born artist responded in the screenshot of the conversation: “I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever. And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete.”

West recently seemed to address the story behind his “Eazy” music video amid backlash, writing via Instagram on Sunday, March 6, “Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper and Travis Cronin

