Time to refresh her feed! Kim Kardashian finally posted photos with boyfriend Pete Davidson after four months of dating.

The reality star, 41, shared throwback pics from the couple’s pre-Valentine’s Day date in February. “Whose car we gonna take?!” she captioned her Friday, March 11, Instagram post.

In one shot, Davidson, 28, laid his head in Kardashian’s lap. The pair also posed for a selfie taken by the comedian.

The Selfish author elaborated on her caption in a tweet on Friday, sharing a scene from the 2010 movie The Town. “I need your help. I can’t tell you what it is, you can never ask me about it later and we’re gonna hurt some people,” Ben Affleck says, to which Jeremy Renner responds, “Whose car are we gonna take?”

The Skims founder and the Saturday Night Live star were first linked in October 2021 after she hosted the NBC sketch comedy series earlier that month. They even shared an onscreen kiss during the episode.

Kardashian and Davidson have kept a relatively low profile since their romance began. However, she broke her silence on the relationship earlier this week while discussing whether he will appear on her family’s upcoming Hulu reality show, The Kardashians.

“I have not filmed with [Pete],” she told Variety in an interview published on Wednesday, March 9. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Kardashian added that viewers will see “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know,” noting that she is “definitely open to talking” about Davidson on the show.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce from Kanye West — with whom she shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 — in February 2021 after six years of marriage. A source confirmed to Us Weekly earlier this month that she was declared legally single.

As Kardashian moved on with Davidson, the rapper, 44, made his feelings about their relationship known on multiple occasions. In February, he claimed that he gave the KKW Beauty founder the coat she wore on her pre-Valentine’s Day date with the actor.

“DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY,” West wrote alongside a photo of Kardashian and Davidson at Lilia’s restaurant in Brooklyn. “I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE’LL BE BACK TOGETHER.”

More recently, the Grammy winner released his “Eazy” music video, which showed a cartoon version of the King of Staten Island star being buried alive. An insider told Us earlier this month that Davidson is concerned with “how obsessive and dark” the situation between them has become, while a second source said the New York native is “respecting the divorce process.” Kardashian, for her part, was “appalled” by the video, the source said.

