Kanye West released a second music video for his “Eazy” track — and Kim Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, continues to be part of the narrative.

The animated version for the song, which was posted to The Game‘s YouTube channel on Wednesday, March 9, featured a skinned monkey joining West, 44, on a trip across Los Angeles. After visiting a courtroom, a blurred-out cartoon version of Davidson, 28, is beat up while wearing a hoodie with “Skete” written on it.

Amid the fictional attack, the Grammy winner raps in the background, “God saved me from this crash / Just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

The new visual comes shortly after West shocked fans with a claymation version where he was seen kidnapping, decapitating and then burning the comedian. The original “Eazy” video was released the same day that the Yeezy designer’s estranged wife, 41, was declared legally single on March 2.

Kardashian originally filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Later that year, the reality star sparked romance rumors with Davidson after they worked together during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021.

West, for his part, has been vocal about his dislike toward Davidson while trying to publicly win back the Skims founder. Following major backlash about the “Eazy” clip, the record producer defended his artistic expression.

“Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended,” West, who shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 6.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Davidson was concerned about “how obsessive and dark” things have become from West’s side.

“Pete is trying to make out like he finds Kanye’s pranks hilarious, but nobody really believes him,” the insider shared, adding that the Meet Cute actor was trying to “downplay the impact” of the music video. “He actually feels sorry for the guy, but at the same time, he just wishes he could be left alone.”

According to the source, Kardashian is being “a lot less forgiving” when it comes to West dissing her boyfriend on social media. “She was appalled by this stunt and is rapidly losing the little patience she had left at this point,” the insider told Us earlier this month.

The beauty mogul recently addressed her decision not to comment on West’s behavior in her upcoming Hulu reality series.

“Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” the California native told Variety in a cover story published on Wednesday. “But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.”

She added: “I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we’re always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better.”

Kardashian also teased that she wouldn’t mind showing her romance with Davidson on screen, saying, “I have not filmed with [Pete]. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Davidson for comment about the music video.

