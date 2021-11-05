Total pro! Pete Davidson waited to ask Kim Kardashian to “hang out” until after they were finished filming her October episode of Saturday Night Live.

“He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They exchanged numbers and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away.”

The comedian, 27, locked lips with the reality star, 41, during a sketch when she hosted the NBC late night show last month. However, it wasn’t the first time they’d interacted, having “bumped into each other a few times through mutual friends” in the past, per the source.

“SNL was their first real one-on-one opportunity to connect,” the insider adds. “She was actually quite nervous going into the performance.”

Despite her fears, the source tells Us that the Guy Code alum “did a great job of calming her down and helping her find her confidence.” Once they spent more time together, “Kim could tell right away what the big fuss is about Pete,” whose dating history includes Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and more.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum admires Davidson’s “witty and laid back” personality, along with his “refreshing” and “insightful and fascinating take on life,” the insider says, adding, “He’s got an incredibly smart head on his shoulders.”

In February, the makeup mogul filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage. The estranged pair share children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, and they both previously requested joint legal and physical custody.

West, 44, was briefly linked to Irina Shayk before Kardashian’s outings with Davidson caught fans’ attention. She and the King of Staten Island star were first spotted with a group of friends at an amusement park in California on October 29 and went on to meet up in New York City multiple times. Kardashian even paid a visit to Staten Island for a private pizza dinner with the Meet Cute actor.

As speculation about their status continues to swirl, a source previously told Us that things are platonic between the pair — for now. “Kim is single and having fun at the moment,” the insider said.

The Yeezy designer, for his part, isn’t pleased to see the California native moving on. During a two-hour interview on Revolt’s “Drink Champs,” the Grammy winner went off on the power of Kardashian PR.

“We’re not even divorced,” he said, slamming the SNL writers for their jabs about the split. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

Kardashian previously stated that she wanted things to stay friendly between her and the rapper for the sake of their kids.

“We have an amazing coparenting relationship, and I respect him so much and I think we’ll have — I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan,” she said during the KUWTK reunion in June. “He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”