Moving forward. Scott Disick has been more focused on fatherhood than ever following ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s engagement to Travis Barker.

“All Scott talks about is his kids. … He’s always bringing them up in conversation when he’s not physically with them,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of Disick, 38, who shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with Kardashian, 42.

The New York native gushes over his children “nonstop,” the insider adds. “He’s definitely a very good father and cares and loves them so much. … He wants to be a good role model to them.”

Disick dated the Poosh founder on and off for nearly a decade before they called it quits for good in 2015. The Flip It Like Disick alum moved on with Sofia Richie, whom he dated from 2017 to 2020, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, from whom he split in September. Kardashian, for her part, got engaged to Barker, 46, the following month.

When news broke of his ex’s engagement, Disick was “furious,” a source revealed in October. “He knew it was possible, but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship,” the insider noted, adding that the Talentless cofounder believed the duo might “call things off before the wedding.”

A second source told Us that month that Disick felt “isolated” and “like an outsider” around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s family and sometimes “refused to be in the same room with [Travis].”

However, it seems as though the ice has thawed between the trio. “Whatever kind of hostility he has with Travis and Kourtney, he sets it aside in front of the kids,” the first source tells Us.

Disick is “a good guy” who’s “very passionate about things he’s interested in,” the source says, but nothing compares to being a dad. “What makes [his hobbies] even more special to him is getting to share his hobbies and experiences with his kids,” the insider adds, calling Disick’s eldest son his “best bud.”

In a 2019 YouTube video, Kardashian and her ex opened up about how they coparent seamlessly, with the California native gushing that she felt “so proud” of the strides they’d made over the years.

“The fact that we’ve tried and made it work makes life that much better,” Disick said at the time. “I couldn’t imagine raising three children with somebody I couldn’t speak to every day. … The biggest challenge was just trying to figure out how we separate our relationship as friends and parents and still be on the same page, and what’s, I guess, appropriate and what’s not and when to be able to talk to each other.”

The pair remained friendly after working through their split, but more recently, they’ve grown more distant. Earlier this year, a source told Us, “Outside of coparenting, Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is nonexistent.”

