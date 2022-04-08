Milestone moment! Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian made the perfect pair attending The Kardashians premiere on Thursday, April 7.

The Saturday Night Live star, 28, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, held hands when they arrived at the event celebrating the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new series.

The reality star wore a silver Thierry Mugler gown and a choker necklace to the premiere, while the comedian sported a black suit, a white tee and matching sneakers.

“He’s here to support me. It’s my thing,” the Los Angeles native told E! News when asked why the King of Staten Island star didn’t walk the red carpet with her. “I don’t think it’s his thing to be all up here with me. So, I’m just so happy he’s here.”

After joking that he was “hiding” from the cameras, the Selfish author gushed about how “supportive” Davidson is.

The couple sparked relationship rumors in October 2021 after Kardashian hosted SNL. She and the New York native made their romance Instagram official last month.

The KKW Beauty creator gave Robin Roberts insight into their bond during a Wednesday, April 6, interview. “I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” the makeup mogul said during the ABC tell-all. “Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

Kris Jenner chimed in, calling Davidson “a really nice guy.” As for Khloé Kardashian, she added that the actor “just makes [Kim] laugh and she laughs all the time.”

Davidson is “great” with the Skims creator’s four kids, a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday. Kardashian shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with her ex-husband, Kanye West, and the Guy Code alum “makes them laugh.”

West, 44, was previously vocal via Instagram about not wanting Davidson meeting his children. The Grammy winner, who split from Kardashian in 2021, has been critical of the Wild ‘N Out alum’s relationship with his ex-wife, slamming “Skete” in multiple social media posts.

“It’s not impacting their relationship at all,” an insider exclusively told Us of the drama in January. “If anything, this drama is bringing Kim and Pete closer together because he makes things so easy.”

Keep scrolling to see Kim and Davidson turning heads at their first joint event.