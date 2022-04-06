It’s no joke! Kim Kardashian is continuing to open up about her relationship with Pete Davidson — and she made it clear that her feelings are real.

The 41-year-old Skims CEO and her family are featured in an upcoming ABC sit-down with Robin Roberts, set to air on Wednesday, April 6. In a clip from the candid interview, Kardashian is asked just how serious she is about the 28-year-old comedian.

“I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum says in the footage, which was shared via Twitter on Tuesday, April 5. “Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

Kris Jenner goes on to gush over her daughter’s “great” boyfriend, telling Roberts, 61, “He’s a really nice guy.”

Khloé Kardashian chimes in, raving about Davidson’s sense of humor. “He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time,” the 37-year-old Good American cofounder adds.

The KKW Beauty mogul and the Meet Cute actor were first linked in October 2021 after Kim made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. After being spotted together multiple times in both California and New York City, the twosome confirmed their romance with PDA photos in November 2021.

“They’ve definitely gotten serious,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January, while a second insider dished, “Her divorce was a very tough time for her and now her life is brighter.”

Before sparking her romance with the Guy Code alum, Kim was married to Kanye West, with whom she shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. The Hulu star filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Last month, Kim was declared legally single and a judge signed off on her request to restore her last name.

Days later, the Selfish author discussed her relationship with Davidson in-depth for the first time, hinting that her beau might make an appearance on The Kardashians in the near future. “I have not filmed with [Pete],” she told Variety. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

When the Kardashian-Jenners return to reality TV later this month, Kim’s love life will be a major focus. She revealed that fans will see “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know,” teasing, “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

The California native’s relationship has caused tension between her and West, 44, who has taken several swipes at Davidson via social media. Despite being linked to Julia Fox and Chaney Jones, the rapper has made multiple attempts to win back his former spouse.

“It’s not impacting their relationship at all,” an insider told Us of the feud earlier this year. “If anything, this drama is bringing Kim and Pete closer together because he makes things so easy.”

