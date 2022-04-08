An epic matching moment! Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and their kids all wore coordinating black looks to The Kardashians premiere, three days after the couple’s Las Vegas wedding ceremony.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, stunned on the Thursday, April 7, red carpet in a cutout black dress, while her partner, 46, sported a black suit and matching sunglasses. The rocker’s 18-year-old son, Landon, dressed nearly identical to his dad, while Kardashian’s 7-year-old son, Reign, grinned in a black skirt, matching jeans and sneakers.

The Blink-182 drummer’s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, for her part, rocked a strapless black dress. As for Barker’s former stepdaughter, Atiana, the 23-year-old posed in a black suit and heels.

The Poosh creator’s other two children with ex Scott Disick — Mason, 12, and Penelope, 9 — were not in attendance, but their dad, 38, made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson.

The premiere came on the heels of Kardashian and Barker’s post-Grammys wedding ceremony on Monday, April 4. The Los Angeles native shared an Instagram slideshow from the nuptials the following day, noting that they didn’t have a marriage license.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married,” the University of Arizona grad captioned the Wednesday, April 6, social media upload. “Practice makes perfect.”

In a post of his own, the musician wrote, “What happens in Vegas.”

Kardashian clarified during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance later that same day that she and Barker are not “fake married,” explaining, “There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour. … We asked, like, five times. ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m. and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’”

The Grammy nominee, who shares his children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, proposed to Kardashian in October 2021. The beach engagement came nine months after news broke that the duo’s longtime friendship had taken a romantic turn.

The duo are now attempting to conceive their first child together, giving a glimpse of their fertility journey during a March trailer for The Kardashians.

Keep scrolling to see the couple celebrating their love — and the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new show — with their blended family.