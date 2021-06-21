Don’t get it twisted! Scott Disick cleared up a misconception about his love life amid his relationship with Amelia Gray Hamlin, who is 18 years younger than him.

Host Andy Cohen shared a fan question during part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion on Sunday, June 20, inquiring why Disick, 38, dates much younger women.

“Everybody gets this wrong that I look for young girls,” the reality star explained. “I don’t go out looking for young girls — they happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I’m telling myself.”

Disick and Hamlin, 20, first sparked dating rumors in October 2020, although they did not confirm their relationship until February. She fired back at “extra weird and judgemental [sic]” people via her Instagram Story in December 2020 amid criticism about the couple’s age difference. “People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time,” she wrote. “People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.”

A source told Us Weekly in April that “age isn’t really an issue” for the Flip It Like Disick star given his past relationship with Sofia Richie, whom he dated on and off from September 2017 to August 2020. His former flame, 22, informed his approach to dating Hamlin.

“Despite their age difference, they have more in common than people would think. … He sees himself as being younger than he is,” the insider revealed. “Amelia is really mature and acts older than she is, so they get along pretty well.”

Kourtney Kardashian — who shares son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6, with Disick — spoke out about his relationship with Hamlin during part two of the reunion. “Whoever would make him happy, like, I would give my blessing,” the Poosh founder, 42, replied when asked if she approved of the couple.

The exes also addressed the breakdown of their romance. Cohen, 53, inquired whether Disick’s infidelity or sobriety issues were a bigger deal for her at the time of their 2015 split. “I mean, the infidelity I only knew about it at the end, so I think the substance abuse was the deal-breaker,” she recalled.

The Talentless founder subsequently acknowledged that drinking led him to make bad decisions. “I don’t want to make any excuses for my behavior. I definitely wouldn’t have done these things sober. It was all wrong,” he admitted. “I just thought it was normal, to be honest.”

As for whether he hopes to maintain a “monogamous relationship,” Disick responded, “Yeah, now, but then I was somewhat young and I didn’t really know the difference.”

Prior to dating Hamlin, the TV personality was linked to multiple women with whom he shared a sizable age gap, including Bella Thorne, Bella Banos, Megan Blake Irwin and Christine Burke.