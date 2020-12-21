Calling out the haters. Amelia Gray Hamlin spoke about experiencing judgment from people amid her romance with Scott Disick, who is 18 years her senior.

On Saturday, December 19, Hamlin took to her Instagram Story to address how “extra weird and judgemental [sic]” people can be. “People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time,” the 19-year-old continued. “People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.”

The model was first linked to Disick, 37, in late October when they hit up a Halloween party together. The following week, the twosome shared similar pictures while grabbing dinner at Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, California.

Last month, Hamlin regarded the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star as one of the people she is “thankful” for on Thanksgiving. The duo recently engaged in a flirty exchange over Instagram, in which Disick expressed his approval for her glammed-up snap. “8 to a 12 real quick,” he commented on the post, to which Hamlin responded, “5 to 20.”

Both Hamlin and Disick were seeing other people not long before they connected. The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin was dating Mercer Wiederhorn, with whom she previously regarded having a love-at-first-sight experience upon meeting at her sister Delilah Belle Hamlin’s apartment.

“We were literally just watching a movie, and then, like, I don’t know if you’ve ever had this feeling, but when he walked in, I don’t think I like, registered what he looked like,” Amelia said on “The Skinny Confidential: Him and Her” podcast in August. “I was just, like, him, like, that’s The One.”

The DNA designer added, “I didn’t even have a conversation with him or anything, it was almost like his energy. His aura was just like affecting me. And I’m not really one to say, I don’t even think I’ve ever said that in my whole entire life, but it really happened.”

Disick, for his part, ended his long-term relationship with Sofia Richie in May after nearly three years together. While they reconciled shortly after the split, they broke up for good in August. The Talentless designer was later linked to models Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin, while his 22-year-old ex moved on with Matthew Morton.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively last month that Disick “is doing his own thing” after splitting from Richie. The reality star “is in a good place and dating around,” the insider added.

The New York native shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Kourtney Kardashian. A source told Us exclusively in October that the friendly exes “will always have a playful relationship with each other and love for each other.”