An unexpected side effect. Amelia Gray Hamlin went into graphic detail about having a badly-infected piercing that led her to get breast reduction surgery.

The 19-year-old model described the painful experience during a recently resurfaced interview on the “Skinny Confidential: Him & Her” podcast — and hinted that her mom, Lisa Rinna, wouldn’t be happy to hear her tell the tale.

“I had a 104 fever. 104. My left boob was out to here. I was 16 and had mastitis, whatever that is. It was the worst thing I’ve ever been through,” Hamlin said on the podcast in August. “I went to the emergency room, they told me, ‘You have a kidney infection.’ No, I didn’t have a kidney infection. [I] had to go to Cedars [Sinai [hospital’s] special disease doctor and he was like, ‘Yeah, you have strep in your left breast.'”

At the time, Harry Hamlin‘s daughter was “12 hours away from going into sepsis,” a potentially life-threatening condition triggered by an infection.

“The nipple piercing [was] being pulled [and] caused a small abrasion in my body,” Amelia recalled. “I already had the strep living in my system and then it went to that part of my body because it was an open wound. When I tell you, my boobs were this big. And I, like, didn’t just get those down naturally. … I had to fully get surgery.”

The Los Angeles native admitted that she had “never talked about” her breast reduction operation before. “I think my mom’s gonna kill me but I’ve never said that,” she joked. “It made my boobs so uneven and [I] was like, ‘Oh, my god, am I really gonna have to live the rest of my life with my left boob this significantly larger than my right boob?'”

During the same interview, Amelia got real about her past battle with anorexia, revealing that a specialist once told her she wouldn’t survive if she let her eating disorder take control of her life.

“He looked at me and he was like, ‘So yeah, basically at this rate in about four months, you’re going to be 45 pounds and you’re going to be dead,'” she said. “I just snapped out of it. … You don’t need to be skinny to, like, live your best life. Like, it’s either be skinny and die or [be] happy and be who you are.”

Amelia’s comments resurfaced amid rumors that she’s sparked a romance with Scott Disick. The pair were first linked in October after they were spotted together at Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween birthday bash. More recently, Amelia and the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, were caught getting cozy on a beach in Santa Barbara, California.

Us Weekly confirmed in May that the Talentless cofounder had called it quits with Sofia Richie after nearly three years of dating. They briefly reconciled over the summer but ended things for good in August. Disick shares three children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 — with ex Kourtney Kardashian, whom he dated on and off from 2006 to 2015.