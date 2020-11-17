More than friends? Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin appeared to confirm speculation that they are dating with a cozy outing in Malibu on Monday, November 16.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, wrapped his arm around the model, 19, as they walked along the beach in photos published by TMZ. Hamlin was all smiles as she rocked a floral bikini, while Disick kept it casual in a black T-shirt and matching swim trunks.

The outing marked the third time in recent weeks that the pair have been spotted together. They were first photographed arriving at a Halloween party on October 31, with the E! personality dressed as Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura character and the teen sporting a candy bra, pink shorts and a neon bob wig. One week later, they uploaded similar photos to their Instagram Stories while having dinner with Disick’s ex Chloe Bartoli’s twin sister, Marie-Lou Bartoli, at Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, California.

While the duo, who share an 18-year age difference, have continued spending time together, a source recently told Us Weekly exclusively that their relationship is “nothing serious at the moment” and that Disick is “dating around and having fun.” The insider also revealed that Marie-Lou, 30, was “the one who introduced the two of them,” noting that the rumored couple “hit it off right away.”

The Flip It Like Disick star’s hangouts with Hamlin, who is the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, come on the heels of his August split from Sofia Richie, whom he had dated on and off since 2017. Prior to Amelia Gray, he was seen out with models Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin. Richie, 22, for her part, has moved on with entrepreneur Matthew Morton; Us broke the news of their romance in October.

“Matt and Sofia are totally a thing, and he’s really excited about it,” a source told Us at the time. “They both run in the same circle and have known each other. So, it’s easy and fun for both of them. Sofia’s family approves of him, which is super nice for her.”

Disick most famously dated Kourtney Kardashian from 2006 to 2015. The exes share three children: Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

“Scott has always loved Kourtney,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “The door is open on his side in case she ever wants to take their relationship back to a romantic place.”