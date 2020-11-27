Amelia Hamlin Says She's Thankful for Scott Disick Amid Dating Rumors

Getting serious? Amelia Gray Hamlin praised Scott Disick for his influence in her life in a sweet Thanksgiving Day post dedicated to her rumored beau.

The model, 19, posted a series of photos via her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 26, including a beach selfie with Disick, 37, and another friend. “Thankful 4 These PPL,” Hamlin captioned the post.

The California native also shared a video of herself and her sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, goofing around as they posed in bodysuits. In another post, Amelia shared a photo of her dad, Harry Hamlin, who showed off the “eggplant he grew” via FaceTime. Amelia also uploaded a family snapshot featuring her mom, Lisa Rinna. “Thankful for the best family ever love you 😭,” she captioned the post.

Disick was first linked to Amelia in October when they attended Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed birthday party together. One week later, the twosome posted photos of their meal via their Instagram Stories while dining at Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, California.

The pair were later photographed getting cozy during a beach day in Santa Barbara, California, on November 16. In the photos, Disick wrapped his arm around Amelia as they took a walk together.

Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly that Disick is keeping things casual with the DNA designer.

“Scott and Amelia hanging out is nothing serious at the moment,” the insider said at the time. “He’s dating around and having fun.”

Us confirmed in May that Disick and Sofia Richie had called it quits on their relationship after nearly three years together. The duo briefly reconciled before splitting for good in August.

Disick has also been on better terms with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares son Mason, 10, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 5.

An insider told Us earlier this month that Disick and the Poosh founder’s relationship has “taken a bit of a shift recently” as they “spend more time together” in the wake of his split from Richie, 22.

One day before Amelia shared her selfie with Disick, Kardashian, 41, posted a throwback video via her Instagram Story of her ex and their three children playing with a baby face filter.