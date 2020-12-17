Getting steamy! Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin exchanged flirty messages via Instagram amid their rumored relationship.

The model, 19, posted a glammed-up photo of herself on Wednesday, December 16, captioned, “Almost 2021 lookin like….”

Disick, 37, shared his approval in the comments section. “8 to a 12 real quick,” he wrote, to which Hamlin responded, “5 to 20.”

The Flip It Like Disick star and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star were first linked in October while attending a Halloween party together. The pair enjoyed a dinner date one week later.

Us Weekly exclusively reported in November that the duo were not committed to each other. “Scott and Amelia hanging out is nothing serious at the moment,” a source revealed. “He’s dating around and having fun.”

Disick and Hamlin appeared to confirm the dating speculation last month when they were spotted getting cozy during a beach outing. He wrapped his arm around her in photos published by TMZ at the time.

The Bravo personality — who is the youngest daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin — shared a heartfelt tribute to Disick on Thanksgiving. “Thankful 4 These PPL,” she captioned an Instagram Story photo of herself, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and a friend.

Disick split from on-again, off-again girlfriend Sofia Richie in August after nearly three years of dating. The 22-year-old model has since moved on with entrepreneur Matthew Morton.

The Talentless founder, for his part, has been hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian in recent months. The exes share son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6.

Disick gushed over the Poosh founder, 41, earlier this week. “Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town,” he captioned a Monday, December 14, family photo. “I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love u and our family more than anything in the world.”

An insider exclusively told Us in November that Disick’s relationship with Kardashian “has taken a bit of a shift,” noting that the two are “spending more time together and being more kind with each other.”