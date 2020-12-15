Family man! Scott Disick praised his ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three children in a sweet Instagram post.

“Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town,” the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, captioned a Monday, December 14, family photo with the Poosh creator, 41, their daughter, Penelope, 8, and their youngest son, Reign, 6. “I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love u and our family more than anything in the world.”

In the social media upload, the former couple sat smiling on a staircase with their two youngest kids. Reign perched on his dad’s lap, while Penelope knelt beside her mom. Her big brother, Mason, 11, was not pictured.

The Talentless creator’s kind words came just after he penned touching Instagram tributes on his sons’ shared birthdays.

“Happy birthday Mason you have made my life such a better life. Thank you and I love u!” Disick captioned a selfie with his eldest. The New York native went on to post a picture with Reign, writing, “Next up! My little angel Reign you have also made my life so much better and I thank you and love u!”

The E! personalities welcomed their youngest in December 2014 and split seven months later. While Disick and the University of Arizona grad moved on with Sofia Richie and Younes Bendjima, respectively, neither of their relationships worked out and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars continued to exchange many flirty messages on social media.

In October, Disick was linked to Amelia Gray Hamlin, but a source exclusively told Us Weekly the following month that he and the model, 19, are “just hanging out.” The insider added, “[It’s] nothing serious at the moment. He’s dating around and having fun.”

As for his relationship with Kardashian, that “has taken a bit of a shift,” a source exclusively told Us that same month. “[They’re] spending more time together and being more kind with each other. Scott has always loved Kourtney, and the door is open on his side in case she ever wants to take their relationship back to a romantic place. … [Their] friends think they could get back together one day.”

Another insider added at the time that if the reality stars did give their love another shot, they would “most likely be very private about it.”