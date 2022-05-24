Corey Gamble didn’t attend Kourtney Kardashian‘s Italian wedding to Travis Barker, but that doesn’t mean there’s trouble between him and Kris Jenner.

The momager, 66, and the entrepreneur, 41, are still going strong, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. Some fans began to worry that the duo had split because Gamble wasn’t present for the family festivities this past weekend, but that isn’t the case.

The talent manager, who has been dating Jenner since 2014, was one of the few Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums who didn’t make it to Italy for the third wedding between the Poosh founder, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46. Rob Kardashian was also absent from the lavish ceremony, which took place in Portofino on Sunday, May 22.

“He is still very much private and prefers low-key celebrations where there aren’t a lot of photographers,” an insider told Us of the Arthur George designer, 35. “He doesn’t like being in the spotlight. The whole affair would have been too much for him.”

The source added that Rob hopped on FaceTime to chat with his sisters during the trip while he was at home with his 5-year-old daughter, Dream, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. “He loves his sister very much and is so happy for her and Travis,” the insider told Us. “He will celebrate with her in L.A.”

Gamble, for his part, was spotted with Jenner in New York City earlier this month. He also attended the Met Gala with her on May 2 alongside Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney.

While Kourtney and her now-husband are known for packing on the PDA, Kris isn’t afraid to exhibit a little flirtatious behavior with Gamble. During an April appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the In the Kitchen With Kris author hinted that things were going well between her and her beau.

After Stephen “tWitch” Boss asked Kris to name three things her boyfriend thinks she does well, she replied: “Oh, he thinks I am a good golfer, he thinks I’m a good mom, and he thinks I’m … I don’t want to say the last one.”

In 2021, the duo had trouble committing to a brief period of celibacy for a Poosh article. When Kris told Gamble that the experiment would require two weeks without sex, he said that fulfilling the request would be “like jail.” During a KUWTK confessional interview with him, Kris told her boyfriend: “You’re horny as f—k, so I don’t think this is going to work.”

