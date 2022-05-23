A star-studded affair! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s Italian wedding ceremony was the invite of the year, but there were some celebs whose absences from the bash raised eyebrows.

Rob Kardashian was noticeably absent from any footage shared via social media as the Poosh founder, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, exchanged vows for the third time on Sunday, May 22. The couple previously got married at a California courthouse on May 15 — with only Kourtney’s grandmother and Barker’s father present — and held an unofficial ceremony in Las Vegas in April.

Kourtney and the musician touched down in Portofino, Italy, on Friday, May 20. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner would be present for the wedding, along with Kourtney’s children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. The reality star shares her kids with ex Scott Disick, who did not accompany the little ones to the ceremony.

As the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Kourtney’s love story in Europe, the 38-year-old Talentless cofounder showed off a vacation of his own. “Where 2?” he wrote via his Instagram Story on Sunday alongside a photo of the view from an airplane window. In a subsequent Story, he hinted, “Next stop, the beach,” without giving his specific destination.

Disick dated Kourtney on and off for nearly a decade before they called it quits for good in 2015. When the former E! personality moved on with Barker in early 2021, a source exclusively told Us that the New York native was “OK with” the relationship. However, a second insider revealed months later that Disick was beginning to feel distant from his ex’s family.

“They don’t communicate much unless it has to do with their kids,” the source said of the former couple in May 2021, noting that “being on the outskirts with Kourtney” was “affecting” Disick significantly.

Despite his ups and downs with the lifestyle guru, the Flip It Like Disick alum is still a major player on Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered in April. Cameras captured Barker’s October 2021 proposal to Kourtney — and her family members expressed their concerns about Disick during the April 28 episode.

Disick and Rob, 35, may have skipped the romantic Italian nuptials, but there were still plenty of famous faces celebrating the happy couple on Sunday. Kendall’s boyfriend, Devin Booker, was spotted arriving on a boat before the reception, while Barker’s children — son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23 — gave fans glimpses of the afterparty via their respective Instagram accounts. The post-wedding bash even featured performances from Andrea Bocelli and Machine Gun Kelly, who also uploaded some behind-the-scenes content via his Instagram Story.

“Okay y’all cute,” he captioned a clip of Kourtney and Barker dancing in custom-made jackets. “Not gonna say I called it from the beginning but…”

