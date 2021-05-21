Nothing stays the same. Scott Disick is having trouble adjusting to life after Keeping Up With the Kardashians, especially know that Kourtney Kardashian has moved on with Travis Barker.

“Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is definitely strained,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “They don’t communicate much unless it has to do with their kids.”

The former Flip It Like Disick star, 37, and Poosh founder, 41, share sons Mason, 11, Reign 6, and daughter Penelope, 8, and have stayed close even after their romance ended for good in 2015.

In recent months, both parties have seemingly been happy to move on with new partners. Kardashian, for her part, has been dating Barker, 45, since late 2020, while Disick has been linked to Amelia Gray Hamlin since October 2020.

During recent episodes of KUWTK, however, the New York native has expressed concern that the end of the show would make it harder for him to keep in touch with the rest of the family.

“Scott’s been in Miami with Amelia and, honestly, things haven’t been the same since KUWTK stopped filming and Kourtney and Travis began dating,” the insider added. “Scott feels not just disconnected from Kourtney, but also all the Kardashians. This was his biggest fear — getting out of touch with his ‘family,’ and now him being on the outskirts with Kourtney is affecting him completely.”

The wellness guru and Blink-182 drummer have not been shy about their relationship, frequently sharing PDA photos via social media and taking family trips with their kids. Barker shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he divorced in 2008.

Disick, meanwhile, has been spending a lot of time with Hamlin, 19, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.

“[Scott’s] decided to stay in Miami, where he has a home, for a couple months and just try to stay out of the drama,” the source explained. “He’s happy with Amelia and is just surrounding himself with his friends and doing things that are putting him in a better mood, like a lot of retail therapy.”

In April, the Talentless founder and the model were photographed shopping in Miami during one of their vacations. One of their stops was a jewelry store, though they weren’t browsing for anything too significant — yet.

“Scott and Amelia are pretty serious,” an insider told Us in March, noting that the couple aren’t ready to get engaged. “She is over Scott’s house very often and spends quite a bit of time there.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper