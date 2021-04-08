Getting wild! Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin are taking their couple style to the next level, wearing matching outfits while out in Miami.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, and the model, 19, were spotted in color-coordinated ensembles while on vacation on Wednesday, April 7. Disick wore a bright orange button-down shirt and black shorts as he walked side by side with his girlfriend.

Hamlin opted for a showstopping brown and nude minidress with pops of orange and yellow spots that matched Disick’s shirt. She topped off the look with slider sandals and black sunglasses.

The lovebirds appeared to be perfectly in sync as they walked along a sandy path in Florida and later met up with friends on the beach.

One day prior, the duo were photographed taking a stroll together while soaking up some sun on the east coast. The pair, who were first linked in October 2020, were joined by Hamlin’s older sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, on Tuesday, April 6.

The Talentless founder held the model’s hand at the beach before taking a dip in a hotel pool with his love. One photo showed the pair packing on the PDA while lounging in the pool as Delilah, 22, looked on.

Amelia’s mom, Lisa Rinna, commented on the couple’s relationship for the first time publicly on Tuesday, sharing a photo the two walking hand-in-hand in Miami on her Instagram Story.

“Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 57, teased, referring to Disick’s accessory in the snap.

Disick, who shares three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, first stepped out with Amelia at Kendall Jenner’s October birthday bash. The pair became Instagram official four months later.

The reality star jetted off to Miami the same month and was seen jet skiing and spending time with the model, who is 18 years younger than him.

Many people have criticized their age difference, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly last month that Amelia’s parents — Rinna shares Amelia and Delilah with husband Harry Hamlin —were also initially “skeptical” of the romance but have come around. “Seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about the relationship,” the insider said in March.

A second source told Us at the time that “Scott and Amelia really do have so much fun together. They’re a great match because they both love to go out and party and are both very attracted to each other.”

Disick found love with Amelia after splitting from Sofia Richie for good in August 2020 after nearly three years together.

Scroll down to see the pair’s vacation style: