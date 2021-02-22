Heating up! Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin spent some fun in the sun on their romantic Miami getaway after finally making their relationship Instagram official earlier this month.

The 37-year-old Flip It Like Disick star took a jet ski ride on Friday, February 19, while the 19-year-old model watched with a friend on a nearby dock. Hamlin sported cutoff denim shorts and a crop top while the New York native — who recently dyed his hair pink — kept it casual in a white T-shirt and dark shorts.

Disick was first linked to the daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna in October 2020 when they attended Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed birthday party together. Since then, they’ve dropped flirty hints at their budding romance on social media before posing together for their first official couples pic on Valentine’s Day weekend.

“Why so serious,” the Talentless cofounder captioned a pic of him and his new flame at dinner in Miami on February 13 before sharing another snap of them smiling, teasing, “Just kiddin [sic].”

Amelia, for her part, posted an Instagram Story the next day featuring Disick on a boat and followed up the shot with a photo of a bouquet of flowers.

As they continue to explore Miami together, the pair spent a fun night out with Disick’s three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian. The group stepped out for dinner at the Sugar Factory on Saturday, February 20, splurging on ice cream sundaes, milkshakes and more.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly that everyone was “upbeat, laughing and enjoying the sugar rush,” and that Amelia fit in well with Disick’s kids. “They had so much fun and enjoyed a genuine family dinner,” the source added. “Scott and Amelia were super sweet and playful with all of the kids. After dinner Scott, Mason and Amelia were tickling Reign and Penelope and they were laughing.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star previously dated the Poosh founder, 41, on and off from 2006 to 2015. He moved on with Sofia Richie in May 2017. Us confirmed in August 2020 that the pair pulled the plug on their romance after previously taking a break from their relationship three months earlier. At the time, a source revealed that Disick’s close bond with Kardashian put a strain on his romance with Richie, 22.

While some fans have criticized the age difference between Disick and Amelia, the Kardashian-Jenner family is “super supportive” of the new relationship.

“They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” a source told Us exclusively in January. “Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”

Keep scrolling to see more from Disick’s Miami adventure with his girlfriend.