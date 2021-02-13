New look! Scott Disick showed off his platinum blond hair while getting cozy with Amelia Gray Hamlin at the beach in Miami.

The reality star, 37, and the model, 19, held hands on Friday, February 12, in photos obtained by E! News. He also wrapped his arm around her lower back at one point as they walked along the sand.

In addition to his new ‘do, Disick sported a tie-dye pink shirt, hot pink shorts, colorful sneakers and sunglasses. Hamlin, for her part, wore a leopard-print bikini, black shades and layered jewelry.

The pair were first linked in October 2020 after attending Kendall Jenner’s Halloween-themed birthday party. They were spotted on a dinner date a week later.

“Scott and Amelia hanging out is nothing serious at the moment,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2020. “He’s dating around and having fun.”

The duo’s relationship heated up later that month as they hit the beach in Malibu and celebrated Thanksgiving. “Thankful 4 These PPL,” Hamlin captioned an Instagram Story selfie with Disick at the time.

The twosome flirted on Instagram in December 2020. She then addressed how “extra weird and judgemental [sic]” people can be via her Instagram Story. “People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time,” she wrote. “People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.” They went house hunting in Los Angeles together later that month.

A source told Us in January that the reality stars “aren’t quite moving in together” but were “absolutely blending their two lives together.” That included gaining the support of Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian — whom he shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with — and her relatives.

“The Kardashian-Jenner family is super supportive of Scott and Amelia’s relationship. They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” the insider said. “Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”

Disick and Hamlin were spotted vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for New Year’s. She then sparked speculation that she took a January photo of herself in her underwear while in his home.

Us confirmed last month that Kardashian, for her part, is dating Travis Barker. “Scott is aware of them being together and is OK with it since she and Scott haven’t been dating for a while,” a source told Us earlier this month. “He isn’t jealous over their romance because he believes he still has the upper hand being the kids’ father.”