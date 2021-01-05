Not hiding it! Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin rang in 2021 together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, soaking up the sun together.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Disick, 37, and the model, 19, were spotted laying on the beach together, laughing and hanging out with friends. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore khaki shorts and a blue Hawaiian shirt, Hamlin rocked a cheeky black bikini and a bandana.

Hamlin, who is the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, was first linked to the Flip It Like Disick alum in October when they were spotted at a Halloween party together. The following month, they went on multiple dates in California.

Last month, the DNA designer spoke out via her Instagram Story, noting that people on the social media platform are “extra weird and judgemental [sic]” amid her relationship.

“People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time,” she wrote. “People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.”

While some may be judgmental, the Kardashian-Jenner family “is super supportive of Scott and Amelia’s relationship,” despite the age difference. “They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”

The New York native shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Kourtney Kardashian. Disick ended his relationship with Sofia Richie in May after three years together and has been “doing his own thing” ever since the split, an insider added.

Amelia, for her part, previously dated Mercer Wiederhorn, who she previously said she thought was “The One.”

“I didn’t even have a conversation with him or anything, it was almost like his energy. His aura was just like affecting me,” she said on an August episode of “The Skinny Confidential: Him and Her” podcast. “And I’m not really one to say, I don’t even think I’ve ever said that in my whole entire life, but it really happened.”