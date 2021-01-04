While Scott Disick’s new romance with Amelia Gray Hamlin has attracted its critics due to their age difference, the Kardashian-Jenner family has their backs.

“The Kardashian-Jenner family is super supportive of Scott and Amelia’s relationship. They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively of Kourtney Kardashian’s ex. “Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”

While the duo “aren’t quite moving in together” despite house-hunting together, the insider added that the duo are “absolutely blending their two lives together.”

Disick, 37, and Hamlin, 19, were first linked in October 2020 when they attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween-themed birthday bash together. From there, the pair stepped out for dinner at Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, California, and the DNA designer noted on Thanksgiving that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is among those she is “thankful” for.

The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin recently slammed trolls’ “judgmental” comments about the pair’s relationship. “People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on December 19. “People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.”

Disick’s romance with Amelia Gray comes after his split from longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie. The former pair initially called it quits in May 2020 and briefly reconciled before splitting for good in August.

After their breakup, the Flip It Like Disick star was spotted out with models Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin. Meanwhile, Richie, 22, moved on with Matthew Morton.

Disick shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with Kardashian. The former couple dated on and off from 2006 to 2015 and have remained close over the years. In October 2020, a source told Us that the duo “will always have a playful relationship with each other and love for each other,” but they are only “focused on coparenting successfully” at this time.