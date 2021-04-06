Fun in the sun! Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin are back in Miami and still loving the beach life.

On Sunday, April 4, the pair were spotted taking a stroll on the shore and later relaxing in a hotel pool, where they were joined by the model’s older sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin.

Disick, 37, and Amelia, 19, were first spotted together in October 2020 at Kendall Jenner’s 25th birthday party. Since then, they’ve been sending each other flirtatious comments via social media and finally went Instagram-official on Valentine’s Day of this year.

“Scott and Amelia really do have so much fun together,” a source told Us Weekly last month. “They’re a great match because they both love to go out and party and are both very attracted to each other.”

This isn’t the first time the couple have spent time in Florida together — they also enjoyed a Miami vacation in February, when the Talentless cofounder took a ride on a jet ski.

Though some fans have criticized the 18-year age difference between the pair, their relationship has support from both of their families. An insider told Us that Amelia’s parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, were initially unsure about the duo but came around after seeing how content Disick made their daughter.

“Her parents were skeptical at first,” the insider said in March. “But seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship.”

The Kardashian-Jenner crew is also “super supportive” of the couple, according to a second source. “They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” the insider told Us in January. “Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”

Disick shares three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 — with ex Kourtney Kardashian. On the April 1 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian enacted a Parent Trap-inspired scheme to force Kourtney, 41, into a romantic dinner with the former Flip It Like Disick host, but the parents quickly caught on.

“We’re friends,” the Poosh owner said on the show. “Purely platonic,” added Scott. After the dinner, though, the former couple — who dated on and off from 2006 to 2015 — pranked Kim, 40, and Khloé, 36, by pretending they’d spent the night together.

“Maybe we’re just pretending to get back [together] for you guys meddling in our business,” Kourtney told her sisters.

Also on Sunday, Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner posted photos of personalized golf bags she gave the family, noting that Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott and Travis Barker had already taken theirs out on the course. Disick, however, did not get a set.

Scroll down for more photos of Amelia’s beach date with the reality star.