Scott Disick’s Son Reign, 6, Poses for Pic With New Pup, Shows Off Mohawk

Pet parent! Scott Disick’s 6-year-old son, Reign, is all smiles with their new puppy.

“Who’s cuter the pup or the new matte Pista,” the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, captioned a Tuesday, February 9, Instagram Story photo of a dog in front of his Ferrari.

The Talentless creator went on to show the cute canine walking on grass, resting and cuddling in Reign’s lap. The little one smiled in striped pajamas in the sweet shot, showing off his mohawk hairstyle with a smile.

Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest son previously rocked long hair until he shaved it in August 2020. “I am not OK,” the Poosh creator, 41, captioned an Instagram photo of Reign’s new ‘do at the time.

The Los Angeles native, who also shares son Mason, 11, and daughter Penelope, 8, with her ex, went on to show the stages of his first haircut. The styles went from “long” to “Leo[nardo DiCaprio]” to “BUZZ.”

Prior to his buzzcut, Kardashian defended her son’s long locks multiple times. “Most gorgeous hair on earth anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG,” the University of Arizona grad wrote via Instagram in April 2020, referencing one of her infamous comebacks from a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode.

In October 2019, another Instagram troll told Kardashian that “she really need [sic] to cut his hair.” She replied, “She really need [sic] to not worry about kids that aren’t her own. He’s a happy boy.”

She welcomed Reign in 2014, calling it quits with Disick the following year. The former couple have been coparenting since their breakup, noting in April 2019 that “the hardest part” for them has been introducing new significant others into the mix.

“That caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids,” the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum said in a YouTube video at the time. “We literally had to go to therapy to be able to, like, communicate together.”

Kardashian was in an on-again, off-again relationship with model Younes Bendjima from 2017 to 2018 and is now dating Travis Barker. As for Disick, he started seeing Sofia Richie in 2017. He and Lionel Richie’s daughter, 22, split in August 2020 and he has since moved on with Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin.

“They will always have a playful relationship with each other and love for each other,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the New York native’s relationship with Kardashian in October 2020. “They’re focused on coparenting successfully.”