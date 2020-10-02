Defending their ‘dos! Brian Austin Green, Alicia Silverstone and more celebrities have responded to criticism over their sons’ hairstyles.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum posted a car selfie with his three sons — Noah, Bodhi and Journey — via Instagram in September 2020 and noticed hateful comments.

“The fact is my boys have and like long hair,” the actor clapped back. “In my opinion, they are beautiful and will still be and possibly be mistaken for girls if they wore matching short and T-shirt combos and had short hair. Some people like boys and men with long hair. Some people don’t. Both opinions are OK.”

The Los Angeles native’s estranged wife, Megan Fox, previously spoke out about their little ones’ long locks as well.

“I let my kids wear what they want,” the Transformers stay said during a November 2018 Today show appearance. “They will tell me what they are. It’s not my job to teach them that. … I thought it was illegal, honestly, to shame a child or shame a mom for what a child wears … in 2018.”

As for Silverstone, the Clueless star revealed in September 2020 that her and ex-husband Christopher Jarecki’s son, Bear, was bullied for his long hair.

“One time my son was made fun of by other kids because of his hair on a bus ride to surf camp,” the actress explained via Instagram at the time. “After he had returned and told me, I thought he would want to cut it for a haircut appointment we had already scheduled the next day, but when we showed up, he said, ‘Please give me a trim so I can grow it to my waist.’ That’s my boy! He knows who he is. He loves his hair and chooses to have it long.”

The Kind Diet author went on to write that her son was “beautiful,” concluding, “we would never impose any social ideas about what hair on a boy or girl should look like. We should all try to embrace our children and who they choose to be without any judgement!”

