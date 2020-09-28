Rocking long locks! Alicia Silverstone’s 9-year-old son, Bear, has no plans to change his hairstyle despite being teased.

“One time my son was made fun of by other kids because of his hair on a bus ride to surf camp,” the actress, 43, captioned a Sunday, September 27, Instagram photo. “After he had returned and told me, I thought he would want to cut it for a haircut appointment we had already scheduled the next day, but when we showed up, he said, ‘Please give me a trim so I can grow it to my waist.’ That’s my boy! He knows who he is. He loves his hair and chooses to have it long.”

The California native added that she and her ex-husband, Christopher Jarecki, “aren’t going to stop him from being him,” explaining, “He’s beautiful and we love his hair! We would never impose any social ideas about what hair on a boy or girl should look like. We should all try to embrace our children and who they choose to be without any judgement!”

The Clueless star concluded her caption with a list of “very handsome men” with long hair, from Brad Pitt and Harry Styles to Jason Momoa and Jesus.

She and the S.T.U.N. frontman, also 43, welcomed their son in 2011 and have been “very good at coparenting” him since their split in February 2018.

“We both see [our son] Bear, unless I’m away shooting something where he can’t be there, but he usually comes with me anyway,” the Golden Globe nominee exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2018. “[We] literally communicate every day.”

Since Silverstone has “always dreamed” of a baby girl, she told Working Mother in September of that same year that she wouldn’t be opposed to asking Jarecki for help.

“Of course, I want another little Bear too,” the Baby-Sitters Club star explained at the time. “So whatever happens, if it happens, is good by me. I’m not in a relationship, but there are other ways to make babies.” (The writer of the piece noted that “asking Bear’s dad for an assist” was not off the table for Silverstone.)