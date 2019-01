No stranger to mom-shaming! Kailyn Lowry has heard it all since appearing on 16 and Pregnant in 2010. Now, the Teen Mom 2 star has three sons — and social media trolls love to tell Lowry how to parent her boys.

Whether the “Coffee Convos” podcast host is being bashed for the length of her baby’s hair or the fact that he hasn’t been vaccinated, she isn’t afraid to clap back.

Take a look at all the times the mother of three has stuck up for her sons!