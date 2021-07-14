Inside Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry’s Home Build for 4 Kids: Photos

The start of something new! Kailyn Lowry is building a new home for herself and her four sons.

“I was so excited to take all the kids to our new property yesterday,” the Teen Mom 2 alum captioned a May 2021 Instagram photo of Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed, whom she shares with Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez, respectively. “I know they’re young and can’t fully understand what it means for me to be able to do this. But I was blown away by their excitement and pleasantly surprised by the appreciation they had for the progress being made. I am so so so excited for this journey.”

The little ones smiled in the social media upload while standing side-by-side in the lot.

Two months later, the MTV personality could “not wait” to show her boys “what all has been done since they” last saw the property.

The 16 and Pregnant alum has regularly shared designs via Instagram from her future “foyer vibe” to the dark color scheme and “really cool” dog run she’s envisioning.

“Lincoln is super pumped cause I told him we would do a detached garage with a little training facility underneath,” the Pennsylvania native added in a conversation with her “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost Lindsie Chrisley. “You know, how they have, like, indoor turf?”

The A Letter of Love isn’t the first member of the Teen Mom franchise to build a home. Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer documented their experience building a farmhouse in South Dakota in 2020.

The former reality star, who is the mom of Aubree, Watson, Layne and Walker, wrote via Instagram in March 2020: “Holy crap. We are so excited for this journey. We don’t know much about building a house, BUT I have been preparing for this for years if you count Pinteresting and allllll the farmhouse Instagram pages I follow.”

The beautician wrote two months later that she and the traffic control specialist made “compromises” throughout the process.

“We went into everything having an idea of what we wanted, but we also both had an open mind,” Houska explained in May 2020. “There were a couple times we went into an appointment with a vision and came out with something completely different (and awesome!) Other times we went in knowing what we wanted and got exactly that. Things that Cole was set on … we went with his idea. Things I was dead set on, we went with mine. [We] compromised the s–t out of things.”

Keep scrolling to see her former costar Lowry’s progress.