Kailyn Lowry’s kids! The Teen Mom 2 star is a proud boy mom and loves showing life with her little ones on social media.

The MTV personality became a mom in 2010 when she and her then-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, welcomed son Isaac. While the high school sweethearts split shortly after, the former couple continue to coparent the little one.

The real estate agent “didn’t fight hard enough” for custody of their baby boy, he said during a November 2020 episode of his ex’s “Baby Mama No Drama” podcast, calling himself “naive” at the time.

“I don’t feel like there was ever any reason for him not to be with me,” Rivera explained at the time. “I didn’t know my rights, what I deserved to have, what my son deserve[d] to have. I was just trying to get what I could.”

Lowry went on to marry Javi Marroquin in 2012 and give birth to son Lincoln the following year. She and the Marine divorced in 2016, and the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost expanded her family with Chris Lopez.

The 16 and Pregnant alum and her University of Delaware classmate share sons Lux and Creed, born in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

The Pennsylvania native has often shared her mixed feelings about having more kids, revealing during a Teen Mom 2 reunion in July 2021 that she was freezing her eggs amid her polycystic ovary syndrome diagnosis.

“I’m not even saying I would have more [kids], I just want the possibility, if five years from now, I do meet the love of my life and we want to have kids, I have healthy eggs,” the A Letter of Love author said at the time. “I was doing [egg harvesting] first, and I’m glad I started doing it, because then I found out I have PCOS.”

For now, the reality star is focusing on building a home for Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed.

“I was so excited to take all the kids to our new property yesterday,” the Pride Over Pity author told her Instagram followers in September 2021. “I know they’re young and can’t fully understand what it means for me to be able to do this. But I was blown away by their excitement and pleasantly surprised by the appreciation they had for the progress being made. I am so so so excited for this journey.”

Keep scrolling to see the Marriage Boot Camp alum bonding with her boys, from family vacations to fall outings.