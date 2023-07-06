Lowry, party of 6? Kailyn Lowry subtly revealed she welcomed a fifth child in 2022.

The former Teen Mom 2 star let her baby news slip during the latest episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast with Aurora Culpo, telling her guest that she tuned into her reality show, The Culpo Sisters, which premiered in November 2022, in the hospital when she was in labor.

“I actually watched — I first came across your show [when] I was in the hospital having one of my kids,” Lowry said. “The first episode that I saw was, I believe, you told your parents that you were, maybe, separating or divorcing and then one of your sisters was going to watch your kids.”

Lowry sparked pregnancy speculation late last year amid her romance with Elijah Scott, but she never confirmed she was expanding her family. (Us Weekly repeatedly reached out for comment at the time.) Fans may recall she had a home birth when she welcomed her fourth child, son Creed, in 2020.

Lowry, who has been linked to Scott since April 2022, is also the mother of sons Isaac, 13 (with ex Jo Rivera), Lincoln, 9, (with ex-husband Javi Marroquin), and Lux, 5, and Creed, 2 (with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez).

She has long been candid when it came to her thoughts about potentially having a fifth child.

“I don’t have any intentions any time soon to have more children, but I’m going through IVF and egg retrievals so that I can potentially have the chance in the future, if that’s what I want,” the Pride Over Pity author, who revealed her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis in April 2021, exclusively told Us Weekly that May. While she was adamant that “no more kids [were] in my near future” at the time, she left the possibility open down the road.

“Maybe. Maybe not,” she told Us about expanding her family later on. “We’ll see.”

The Pennsylvania native later elaborated on her feelings about trying for a fifth child, revealing on a July 2022 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast that she is considering getting her “tubes tied” — but was still undecided about having more kids in the future.

“My boyfriend doesn’t have kids of his own, so it could go either way,” Lowry explained on a separate episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast.

Lowry and Scott met in 2022 when she and her sons moved into his neighborhood.

“I had already bought my house and moved into my house before I knew that this was your house,” Scott revealed in a June 2022 episode of “Barely Famous.” The reality star, who had her new home custom built in the Delaware town, was also the one who “pursued” the relationship, she said on the show.

The couple have been enjoying all aspects of their whirlwind romance. Scott moved in with Lowry shortly after meeting and in May 2022, the Hustle & Heart author told cohost Lindsie Chrisley that her “Hot Neighbor” — as she referred to Scott before revealing his identity — was “the love of my life.”

“It’s crazy because they say when you know, you just know, and that’s how I feel. I feel like I’ve known him for a lifetime. Like I feel like I have known him forever,” she continued, noting that she could see herself getting married again later down the line.