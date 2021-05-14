The more, the merrier? Kailyn Lowry, who is the mother of four sons, has been open about her plans to welcome more kids over the years.

The Teen Mom 2 star became a mom in 2010 when she gave birth to her and Jo Rivera’s son, Isaac. Following the high school sweethearts’ split, Lowry moved on with Javi Marroquin and they welcomed son Lincoln in 2013.

The 16 and Pregnant alum shares her youngest two children — Lux and Creed — with Chris Lopez. The little ones arrived in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

While coparenting her children with her exes, the Pennsylvania native has spoken candidly about how she keeps things cordial.

“[In] 2021, I’m not even f–king playing, I am done paying for attorneys,” the Hustle and Heart author explained during a “Baby Mama No Drama” episode in November 2020, noting that she was “done” fighting with Rivera, Marroquin and Lopez. “I have six attorneys. … I’m done paying f–king all of them, unless it’s related to my f–king businesses, I am done. I’m done! We [are] working this s–t out.”

Lowry is “doing the best [she] can,” the MTV personality exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021. “I think all [of my coparenting relationships are] a work in progress. We have really, really good periods of time and then we’ll hit a bump in the road. I think all of them are the same in that way. I think that a huge part of coparenting is really compromising and understanding the other parent’s point of view for the best interest of the child. Jo and I have been doing this for 11 years, and we’re still a work in progress.”

When the A Letter of Love author spoke to Rivera about their dynamic in a November 2020 podcast episode, he explained why he didn’t think that he fought “hard enough” for custody of their son.

“I don’t feel like there was ever any reason for him not to be with me,” the real estate agent explained at the time. “I was young, I was naive, I didn’t know my rights, what I deserved to have, what my son deserve[d] to have. I was just trying to get what I could.”

