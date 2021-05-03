Making a plan. Following her polycystic ovary syndrome diagnosis, Kailyn Lowry is taking steps to make sure she has the potential to expand her family in the future.

“I don’t have any intentions any time soon to have more children, but I’m going through IVF and egg retrievals so that I can potentially have the chance in the future, if that’s what I want,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 29, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting season 11 of the MTV show. “You know, my kids are getting older.”

The “Baby Mama No Drama” podcast cohost, who is the mother of Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 7, Lux, 3, and Creed, 8 months, told Us that she likes her “independence and kind of getting [her] time back,” adding, “So, definitely no kids. No more kids [are] in my near future.”

As for later on in life, the reality star said, “Maybe. Maybe not. We’ll see.”

The Hustle and Heart author first shared her PCOS diagnosis last month during a “Coffee Convos” podcast episode. “I was having such heavy periods,” the Pennsylvania native explained in March. “I was bleeding through three and four changes of clothes per day during my period … and I would bleed through my mattress. I would bleed through everything.”

When an ultrasound showed that the MTV personality had multiple cysts on her ovaries, Lowry Googled her symptoms and thought she had cancer. “I was, like, crying, ‘I don’t want to die,’” she recalled. “I literally cried myself to sleep.”

The A Letter of Love author called the diagnosis “overwhelming,” telling Us, “The medication has insane side effects, and I’m just trying to figure out the best ways to manage the symptoms because the diagnosis came just as fast as the symptoms came. So, it’s just kind of all new and overwhelming. But we’re gonna figure out a way to manage it, and we’ll work it out. It’ll be fine.”

In November 2020, the 16 and Pregnant alum told her podcast cohost Lindsie Chrisley that she is “never trying for a girl” after welcoming four baby boys.

“I’m not gonna say that I’m gonna have another child because I truly don’t know,” Lowry said at the time. “It’s not on my radar anytime soon. And I always say this, every time I’m trying to get my life on track and I end up pregnant again. I know this. This time I might be done. Like, this time I might for real be done. I’ve got four f–king kids. … I’m not really down to have a starting five basketball team.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper