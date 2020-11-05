Boy mom! Kailyn Lowry is “never trying for a girl” after welcoming four sons.

“I’m not gonna say that I’m gonna have another child because I truly don’t know,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, said during the Thursday, November 5, “Coffee Convos” podcast. “It’s not on my radar anytime soon. And I always say this, every time I’m trying to get my life on track and I end up pregnant again. I know this. This time I might be done. Like, this time I might for real be done. I’ve got four f—king kids.”

The reality star went on to say that she “didn’t even want kids ever,” adding, “I’m not really down to have a starting five basketball team. I’m kind of over that, and I feel like literally I’m sick of the toilet seats being up, the dirty socks everywhere, I really am just like, ‘Clean up your s–t.’”

The Pennsylvania native became a mom in 2010 when she gave birth to Isaac, 10, with Jo Rivera, followed by Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 3, with Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez, respectively. She and Lopez welcomed their second child together, Creed, now 2 months, in August.

“Lux is finally just potty trained, and I have one more left and I think I might be done,” Lowry said on Thursday.

The A Letter of Love author was singing a different tune in August, exclusively telling Us Weekly about expanding her family “sooner” rather than later.

“I think I need help because I don’t know why I would be thinking about another baby so soon after birth,” the MTV personality told Us at the time. “It’s the pregnancy that’s so hard! I’m 28 and I know people are older now and they’re having babies, but my body is not the same as it was when I was 16. The pregnancy towards the end was so difficult and I was just so ready to not be pregnant. … I can let my body fully recover [after having one more] and be done with my childrearing years.”

Lowry told Lindsie Chrisley in July that six children is her “max.” She explained, “I don’t think that I would have ever pictured myself, like, ten years ago when I had Isaac, having four kids. But now, I would not have more than six.”