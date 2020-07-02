Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Says 6 Children Is Her ‘Max’ Ahead of Baby No. 4

Stating her limits! Pregnant Kailyn Lowry will only consider having two more children after her fourth son’s arrival.

“I don’t think that I would have ever pictured myself, like, ten years ago when I had Isaac, having four kids,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, told Lindsie Chrisley on a Thursday, July 2, “Coffee Convos” podcast episode. “But now, six is my max. I’m not confirming or denying, I’m just saying that I would not have more than six.”

Chrisley, 30, agreed that the MTV personality “seem[s] like somebody who would have six” children.”

The Pennsylvania native already shares Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2, with her exes Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez, respectively. Lowry announced in February that she is expecting her and Lopez’s second child together, another baby boy.

“I just didn’t have siblings and family before, so … I think I always wanted my kids to have siblings,” the Hustle and Heart author explained on Thursday.

Lowry suffered two pregnancy losses ahead of Lux’s birth and exclusively told Us Weekly that she “definitely” wanted to add another baby to her brood.

“I also know that my life isn’t really set up for another right now,” the Pothead Hair Care creator told Us in 2018. “Ideally, I would have liked Chris to be the father of my next child. In the meantime, I will focus on my hair line and business ventures and hopefully the other things will fall into place.”

As for the Chrisley Knows Best alum, the South Carolina native revealed in November 2019 that she had suffered a miscarriage. Last month, she opened up about her and her husband Will Campbell‘s plans to try again.

“I do want to confirm that Will and I will be on the trying game very soon,” the Messages From Above author said on a June podcast episode, noting that two mediums told her that her “next child is a girl.” (Chrisley already shares son Jackson, 7, with the Georgia native.)

“We will find out with that is true or not,” she concluded at the time. “I’ll keep everybody updated if it’s a girl.”