Retiring from reality TV? Kailyn Lowry got real about her exes declining to appear on Teen Mom 2 as they attempt to raise their kids together without cameras.

“We’re coparenting. We’re trying to do the best we can,” Lowry, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 28. “I think this season I tried really hard to kind of keep a lot of things private, only because none of my kids’ dads really want to film. So I tell my story kind of without a whole lot of that, but we’re doing OK.”

The TV personality shares Isaac, 11, with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 7, with Javi Marroquin and Lux, 3, and Creed, 9 months, with Chris Lopez. She confirmed to Us that none of her exes were open to filming for season 11.

As for her relationships with the fathers of her sons, Lowry noted that they share similarities. “I think they’re all a work in progress,” she explained. “We have really, really good periods of time and then we’ll hit a bump in the road. I think all of them are the same in that way.”

Even her lengthiest coparenting dynamic with Rivera, 29, needs improvement. “I think that a huge part of coparenting is really compromising and understanding the other parent’s point of view for the best interest of the child,” she said. “Jo and I have been doing this for 11 years, and we’re still a work in progress.”

Lowry vowed in November 2020 to get along with her kids’ fathers moving forward. “I’m not gonna fight. I’m not fighting with nobody,” she told cohost Vee Rivera during an episode of their “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast. “You know what? [In] 2021, Vee, I’m not even f—king playing. I am done paying for attorneys. I have six attorneys. When I told you I’m done paying f—king all of them, unless it’s related to my f—king businesses, I am done. I’m done! We [are] working this s—t out.”

Us confirmed that Lowry was arrested in September 2020 for allegedly assaulting Lopez, 27, while exchanging custody at his house. She was accused of punching her ex during an altercation regarding their son Lux. Her rep told Us in an October 2020 statement that the reality star had “been awarded sole custody of the children despite the allegations pending in Family Court” and did “deny all of the allegations.”

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 premieres on MTV Tuesday, May 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper