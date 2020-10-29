Kailyn Lowry was arrested in Delaware on September 26 for allegedly punching her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez during a dispute over their 3-year-old son, Lux, Us Weekly confirms.

The incident took place on September 4 as the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, and Lopez, 26, exchanged custody at his house. He called police that day but did not hear back until September 25.

Lopez claimed that Lowry struck him “several times with a closed fist” after she realized he had cut Lux’s long hair, according to court documents obtained by Us. He alleged that she “started attacking him [and] punching him several times on the head and upper torso because she did not want the child’s hair cut.” Lopez insisted he “did not fight back,” while his sister stated that she “attempted to pull Kailyn off” of him.

Police subsequently spoke with the MTV personality on the phone, and she “stated that the dispute never became physical,” according to the court documents.

Lowry was taken into police custody for offensive touching. She was later released on her own recognizance without bail and ordered to have no contact with Lopez. Her arraignment is set for January 21, 2021. She agreed to appear at all scheduled court hearings regarding the matter.

The reality star publicly slammed Lopez on September 5 by sharing before and after photos of Lux’s hair. “Parenting with a narcissist be like,” she captioned the post on her Instagram Story. “Control tactic.”

Lopez, who also shares 2-month-old son Creed with Lowry, later went live on his Instagram account to defend giving Lux a haircut.

“That’s my son, so if I decide to make a decision on my son or anybody, I can,” he said at the time. “I can.”

The pair have had a tumultuous relationship through the years, as documented on Teen Mom 2. In the Tuesday, October 27, episode, Lowry told viewers, “As of right now, I have no intentions of including Chris in anything. … I think I let certain people into my life knowing that they were toxic and I ignored a lot of red flags. And I think I let them stay too long to the point where I lost myself.”

The Pennsylvania native is also the mother of Isaac, 10, with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

The Sun was first to report the news.

Us Weekly has reached out to Lowry’s rep for comment.