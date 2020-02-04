Teen Mom 2 viewers have been following Kailyn Lowry’s love life for nearly a decade on MTV.

The Pennsylvania native rose to fame on a 2010 episode of 16 & Pregnant. During the episode, Lowry and her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera, welcomed son Isaac, who was born in January 2010. Their relationship didn’t last, however, with Lowry moving on with Jordan Wenner when Isaac was still a baby. She later revealed in her 2014 book that she cheated on Wenner with Rivera.

“For the first time since I found out I was pregnant, we were getting along smoothly. Because we had never learned how to be friends, we fell back into old habits and I cheated on Jordan with Jo,” she wrote in Pride Over Pity. “Even though I was deeply in love with Jordan, I selfishly wanted Jo to remain single. I had typical girl syndrome: I didn’t want Jo, but I also didn’t want anyone else to be with him. One night, after he dropped Isaac off, we slept together.”

Following her splits from Rivera and Wenner, Lowry started seeing Javi Marroquin. The twosome, who wed in 2012, are the parents of son Lincoln. Lowry and Marroquin, who appeared on Marriage Boot Camp, called it quits after three years of marriage in May 2016.

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host moved on from her ex-husband with her University of Delaware classmate Chris Lopez in 2016. They welcomed son Lux in August 2017.

“Chris is a huge part of my life and is not interested in being on the show,” Lowry told Us Weekly in January 2019. “I think he kind of feels like it’s my thing. He’s kind of watched Jo, Javi and other people take advantage of me being on the show and the platform that it brings them. And I think that he doesn’t want to be that person.”

While their relationship has been on-again, off-again from the beginning, Lowry announced she is pregnant with baby No. 4 in February 2020. Us later confirmed Lopez is the father of the child.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! 🎉” she wrote. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. 😭 This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

Scroll through for a timeline of Lowry’s dating history: