One big happy family. Teen Mom 2 star Jo Rivera married fiancée Vee Torres on Sunday, September 23, and his ex-girlfriend Kailyn Lowry and their son were in attendance.

The couple wed in Bloomfield, New Jersey, with Lowry and Rivera’s 8-year-old son, Isaac, as well as Vivi, his daughter with Torres, taking part in the ceremony as ring bearers.

Lowry’s date for the night was her friend Becky Hayter, and the MTV star thanked her bestie on Twitter for “wiping my tears as I bawled.”

Thank you for being my BFF & date to this wedding. And wiping my tears as I bawled 😂😭 @hayter25 pic.twitter.com/snH79O0S6N — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) September 23, 2018

They posted photos and videos from the celebration on social media that showed the newlyweds entering the reception to Bruno Mars‘ “Marry You” as guests including Lowry cheered loudly. Another clip showed the pair’s first dance as Mr. and Mrs. to Ed Sheeran‘s “Perfect.”

Rivera also danced with his mom, Janet, to the song “Mama” with all of the groomsmen coming onto the dance floor to embrace the pair. Isaac and Vivi also danced together to Christina Perri‘s “A Thousand Years.”

Rivera and Torres announced their engagement in April 2016, with the reality TV star taking to Twitter to write, “It’s been a long time coming but I’m so happy to finally [be] engaged to the woman of my dreams. Very excited for our big day.”

They welcomed daughter Vivi, whose full name is Velisse Eva, in October 2015.

Lowry and Rivera, who were high school sweethearts, appeared on 16 and Pregnant and split shortly after welcoming Isaac in 2010. She spoke in 2017 about how they now have a close friendship after reconnecting in 2016 when she split with now-ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

“Jo and I hated each others’ guts … we were not good friends [and] we barely coparented,” she told MTV News. “Now we’re best friends — I can tell him anything. I can call him, and we can switch weekends easily or if I need him to grab Isaac from school. We are so good now.”

