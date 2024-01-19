Kailyn Lowry’s family has grown again with the arrival of her twins.

The Teen Mom 2 alum, 31, shared the big news during the Friday, January 19, episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast.

“I ended up delivering at 35 weeks,” she said of welcoming babies No. 6 and 7, her second and third with boyfriend Elijah Scott. Lowry also shared that she welcomed the twins via C-section.

“I was terrified because I didn’t love the idea, but I knew I had to do it because the baby was breached,” she explained.

Lowry didn’t share the names of her babies, but she previously shared that she was expecting one boy and one girl.

Lowry already shares son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin, sons Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez and son Rio with Scott.

The MTV personality announced in October 2023 that she and Scott — whom she has been dating since April 2022 — were expecting twins after secretly welcoming Rio in late 2022. Lowry revealed on her podcast that she became pregnant before vacationing in Thailand earlier in the year.

“I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea,” Lowry suggested, noting that Scott was not with her when she traveled in March. “When I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, ‘There’s no way. There’s no way I am [pregnant].’”

Lowry also revealed that expecting twins had been different from her previous pregnancies. “I’m still crying. … This has been my most emotional pregnancy,” she explained. “And I don’t know if it’s because it’s twins, but I’m like, ‘I can’t stop crying.’”

The following month, Lowry divulged the sex of her twins in an Instagram video, happily announcing, “They’re boys!” However, following some confusion over the results of a blood test, she later clarified that she would be having one boy and one girl.

As the couple awaited the arrival of their babies, Lowry shared that Scott was eager to take the next step in their relationship. “He’s been pushing for [engagement],” she told People in November 2023. “But I’ve already kind of done marriage once and I f—ked it up royally. So I’m a little hesitant.”

Lowry acknowledged that she and Scott “jumped right into parenthood together,” so she did not want to rush into marriage. “I kind of would like to have something to look forward to in the future instead of doing everything all at once,” she said. “I think we have time. If we’re meant to be together, then we don’t need to rush into it tomorrow.”

Lowry then praised Scott as “a family man” who is “different” from her exes. “He’s very, very much connected with his own family, with our family, and so he’s been a really good partner to me,” she noted. “I feel like it’s a really good match.”

As for how her kids felt about her pregnancy, Lowry posted an Instagram video in November 2023 in which her eldest son, Isaac, encouraged her to quit expanding her family since they believed at the time she had yet to conceive any girls. “I think Mom should stop having kids,” he said with a laugh. “There are gonna be more boys and more and more.”

Lincoln, meanwhile, told his mother teasingly, “I already have too [many] brothers.”