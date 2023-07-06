Kailyn Lowry has given fans several glimpses into her relationship with Elijah Scott via social media ever since they started dating in April 2022.

It was on Instagram that Lowry shared that she was seeing someone new following her 2020 split from ex Chris Lopez, with whom she shares sons Lux and Creed. (The Teen Mom 2 alum is also the mom of son Isaac, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. In July 2023, after months of speculation, Lowry subtly confirmed she had welcomed a fifth child.)

Lowry and Scott began dating not long after he moved into the MTV personality’s Delaware neighborhood, ultimately moving in with Lowry and her four sons the same month they began their relationship.

Nearly one year after giving fans a glimpse at their romance on a June 2022 episode of Lowry’s “Barely Famous” podcast — during which Lowry said she made the first move and that she and Scott had been together for “three months” — the mom of five revealed that she had welcomed her fifth child in late 2022. Though she did not confirm whether or not Scott is the child’s father, Lowry’s announcement came after months of speculation that the two had been expecting — and then welcomed — their first child together.

Keep scrolling to see the full timeline of Lowry and Scott’s romance:

April 2022

Two years after she and Lopez called off their on-again-off-again relationship, Lowry revealed she was seeing someone new.

“Me and my boyfriend actually send pictures of Open Vitamins that we take every morning,” she said in a since-deleted Instagram ad for vitamins, referring to her romance with Scott, “He will send me a picture of his and I will send a picture of mine.”

Not long after, Lopez said he learned of his ex’s relationship status from their sons — and not Lowry herself.

“It was actually recently where I had to pull my kids’ mom to the side and be like, ‘Yo, there’s no reason why my 4-year-old should be telling me about every dude you sleeping with,’” he said during an April episode of his “P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads” podcast. “[Lux] was just telling me about this last dude, and now, he’s telling me about the new dude.”

May 2022

One month later, the MTV personality confirmed her and Scott’s relationship by sharing a pic of their hands together in bed via her Instagram Story. Lowry also revealed via another social media upload that Scott had been introduced to her four children.

June 2022

Lowry recalled her and Scott’s first fight on an episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast, joking that she needed him to drive faster so that she didn’t have a bathroom accident before meeting his family.

“I got this crazy pain in my stomach [while we were in the car] and I was like, ‘I need you to go 100 mph.’ And he was like, ‘I can’t, or I’ll lose my license,’” she explained. “I was mortified. I was like, ‘I am not meeting your mom for the first time and almost s—tting myself on her floor.’”

That same month, Scott made his face debut on Lowry’s Instagram Story as she shared photos and videos of the construction worker in honor of his birthday.

July 2022

Lowry clarified rumors about Scott’s alleged infidelity during an Instagram Story Q&A. After one fan asked, “Was your boyfriend in a relationship when you moved next door to him?” the reality star replied, “Yes but he did not cheat on her. We got together a while after they broke up despite what some are committed to believing.”

February 2023

Fans began speculating that Lowry was pregnant with her fifth child after Lopez posted a cryptic message via Twitter — in addition to photos of Lowry appearing to be pregnant surfaced online — claiming in the since-deleted tweet that Lowry had to “protect the belly,” according to InTouch.

June 2023

Months later, Lowry added fuel to the baby rumors by wishing Scott a Happy Father’s Day via her Instagram Story. “& happy Father’s Day to Lijie cause he’s a Zaddddddddyyyyyyy,” she captioned a since-deleted photo of her boyfriend.

July 2023

Lowry subtly confirmed on an episode of her and Vee Rivera’s “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast that she had welcomed her fifth child in late 2022, though she didn’t reveal the father’s identity.

“I actually watched — I first came across your show [when] I was in the hospital having one of my kids,” she told guest Aurora Culpo while chatting about the reality series The Culpo Sisters, which premiered in November 2022. “The first episode that I saw was, I believe, you told your parents that you were, maybe, separating or divorcing and then one of your sisters was going to watch your kids.”