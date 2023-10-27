Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with twins nearly one year after she quietly welcomed her fifth baby.

The 31-year-old revealed the news on the Friday, October 27, episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast while chatting with TikTok star Allison Kuch (who is pregnant with her and husband Isaac Rochell‘s first baby). The women bonded over their experiences vacationing in Thailand earlier this year.

“We were not even near each other, but what are the odds? And then I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs,” Lowry teased.

Kuch added that she “got pregnant, like, the first day” she and Rochell, who currently plays in the NFL on the Las Vegas Raiders, were in Thailand.

“I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea,” Lowry theorized, revealing that boyfriend Elijah Scott wasn’t with her when she traveled in March. “When I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, ‘There’s no way. There’s no way I am [pregnant].'”

Lowry has been linked to Scott since April 2022. After months of speculation, she confirmed on her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast in July the twosome welcomed their first baby together, her fifth, in late 2022, revealing to guest Aurora Culpo that she watched an episode of The Culpo Sisters while she “was in the hospital having one of my kids.”

The MTV alum also shares son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez. She described fifth son Rio’s “traumatizing” birth on “Barely Famous” earlier this month.

“Elijah didn’t cry when I gave birth and that was really upsetting to me. … He said that [it was] because we didn’t have time with [Rio] when he came out of my kitty-cat [and] that he had to go right to the NICU,” Lowry recalled on October 13. “I literally got to hold him for, maybe, three seconds before they took him to the NICU. And I was so upset [and] beside myself. It was so scary.”

Lowry thought her son “almost died,” revealing that there were six nurses working with the newborn at once. Scott, however, experienced the delivery differently.

“To me, [a NICU stay] is near death,” she said. “It was traumatizing for me, but for him, it was, like, he [just] went to the NICU [and] came out so fast.”

Lowry didn’t share her fifth pregnancy publicly, but on Friday, she shed light on how different it feels to be expecting twins. “I’m still crying. … This has been my most emotional pregnancy,” she told Kuch. “And I don’t know if it’s because it’s twins, but I’m like, ‘I can’t stop crying.'”

She revealed that watching a video of Jason Kelce‘s eldest daughter, Wyatt, now 4, after the Philadelphia Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII in February was the latest thing to send her over the edge. “He was like, ‘It’s OK, Uncle Travy won,'” she said, referring to Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs. “Why am I crying at that? Like, actual tears. I don’t know what’s wrong with me.”