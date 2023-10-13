Nearly one year after welcoming her fifth son, Kailyn Lowry is finally sharing her birth story — and how boyfriend Elijah Scott reacted to becoming a father for the first time.

“Elijah didn’t cry when I gave birth and that was really upsetting to me,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 31, said during the Friday, October 13, episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. “I remember being upset … because Elijah is such a mellow, calm, cool and collected person. It takes a lot to bring him out of character. I’ve only seen him out of character one time.”

Lowry later pressed her boyfriend, whom she’s been dating since April 2022, about his lack of postpartum emotions. Scott told her that he did not cry because of the “traumatizing” nature of their son Rio’s birth.

“He said that [it was] because we didn’t have time with him when he came out of my kitty-cat [and] that he had to go right to the NICU,” Lowry recalled on Friday. “I literally got to hold him for, maybe, three seconds before they took him to the NICU. And I was so upset [and] beside myself. It was so scary.”

Lowry noted that, at one time, there were approximately six nurses working on Rio at once.

“[Elijah] said, ‘You were freaking out and we didn’t have time with him, so I didn’t have a chance to cry and process my son being born because you were so upset,’” she added, breaking down in tears about not knowing how he felt. “I’ve never been the outside one; I’ve been the one giving birth. So, I’ve never been on the other side where he probably got a chance to process, ‘OK, my son is born’ before everything happens so first.”

Lowry thought that her son “almost died” during the ordeal. Scott, however, did not see the health scare in the same light.

“To me, [a NICU stay] is near death,” she said. “It was traumatizing for me, but for him. It was, like, he [just] went to the NICU [and] came out so fast.”

Lowry never publicly confirmed her fifth pregnancy. She subtly revealed in July that she had another baby.

“I actually watched — I first came across your show [when] I was in the hospital having one of my kids,” Lowry told Aurora Culpo during an episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, referring to TLC’s The Culpo Sisters. “The first episode that I saw was, I believe, you told your parents that you were, maybe, separating or divorcing and then one of your sisters was going to watch your kids.”

Lowry also shares son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and sons Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez. The boys were eager to meet their new sibling after his arrival.

“Lux wanted to come to the birth so bad because he was there for Creed’s,” Lowry said on Friday, noting he ended up staying home because she “wasn’t supposed to give birth that day.” She added: “I’m glad that he wasn’t there because he could have also been traumatized from that experience.”