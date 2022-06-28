Love is in the air! Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is smitten with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. Fans have been itching to get to know her new man following her split from Chris Lopez.

The former MTV star has been slow to reveal details about Scott. She first confirmed she was in a relationship on April 15 while promoting a vitamin company via Instagram.

“Me and my boyfriend actually send pictures of Open Vitamins that we take every morning. He will send me a picture of his and I will send a picture of mine,” Lowry teased.

Shortly after Lopez, with whom Lowry shares sons Lux and Creed Romello, claimed he talked to his ex about her love life after hearing information from their eldest son. The Letter of Love author also shares son Isaac with Jo Rivera and son Lincoln with Javi Marroquin.

“It was actually recently where I had to pull my kids’ mom to the side and be like, ‘Yo, there’s no reason why my 4-year-old should be telling me about every dude you sleeping with,’” Lopez recalled during his “P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads” podcast, adding, “[Lux] was just telling me about this last dude, and now, he’s telling me about the new dude.”

Although Lowry initially played coy, she confirmed her and Elijah’s romance on May 14 by sharing a photo of the pair holding hands in bed while visiting Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host continued sharing photos of her beau during the next few weeks — including the pair laughing in the kitchen of her Delaware home and Elijah preparing dinner with her son Lux — before she finally revealed his face to followers in June.

Lowry even interviewed Scott during a June 2022 episode of her podcast “Barely Famous,” where she told listeners the story about their first fight.

“I got this crazy pain in my stomach [while we were in the car] and I was like, ‘I need you to go 100 mph.’ And he was like, ‘I can’t, or I’ll lose my license,’” she recalled. “I was mortified. I was like, ‘I am not meeting your mom for the first time and almost s—tting myself on her floor.’”

The MTV star explained that she got upset because she thought Scott had an attitude, but they went on to clear things up.

Lopez previously claimed that Lowry’s boyfriend moved in with her, which she confirmed on her podcast in June. “I’ll just put it out there,” he claimed on an episode of his “P.T.S.D.” podcast. “[The kids] told me that the dude lives with them.”

Keep scrolling to learn 5 things about Lowry’s new boyfriend: