Room for improvement. Kailyn Lowry gave a lengthy update on her and Chris Lopez’s coparenting dynamic after its portrayal on Teen Mom 2 — and it’s safe to say things could be going better for Lux and Creed’s parents.

“I don’t think it paints the full picture,” the reality star, 30, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 16, of the MTV show. “The choice I’ve had to make have been very challenging for me. I’ve always wanted the best for my kids and Chris is no exception to that. … My character and feelings have [not] changed when it comes to my kids’ relationships with their dad.”

The Pride Over Pity author, who shares Lux, 4, and Creed, 19 months, with her ex, went on to write about the “extenuating circumstances involving Chris that” have not “been present” in her coparenting relationships with Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin. (The Pennsylvania native shares son Isaac, 12, with the real estate agent, 30, and son Lincoln, 8, with the former Marine, 29.)

“Time with both parents is so important and it doesn’t only benefit them — but me as well,” the 16 and Pregnant alum added. “I want my kids to have a relationship with their dad, but Chris’ capacity to parent these kids is very different than Javi and Jo. It has been super challenging for me to navigate the restrictions surrounding his coparenting, and I ultimately didn’t make the decision, the judge did.”

The A Letter of Love author alleged that Lopez “always” hung out with their little opens when he and Lowry were on “good” terms because “he wanted something,” noting, “He has gone days and weeks without checking up prior to court involvement. The boys only have two parents, and when he is falling short, I have to pick up the slack and fill in the gaps emotionally, physically and financially.”

The “Baby Mama No Drama” podcast host subsequently thanked her Instagram followers for their support in the comments, writing, “I definitely did not expect that.”

In November 2020, the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost told her listeners that she is finished fighting with her children’s fathers.

“I am done paying for attorneys,” the Hustle and Heart author said at the time. “I have six attorneys. When I told you I’m done paying f–king all of them, unless it’s related to my f–king businesses, I am done. I’m done! We [are] working this s–t out.”

Lowry and Lopez struggled to come to a custody agreement in July of the following year, which led to a judge settling their arrangement. That same month, the “P.T.S.D.” podcast host urged his ex to take their business off of social media.

“People too grown to be doing what you’re doing at this point,” Lopez wrote via Instagram. “This is our business. These people don’t matter. Stop doing this s–t for the Internet because these people don’t matter! You’re only hurting your sons, you’re only hurting us!”

